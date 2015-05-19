FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chile sets final guidance on dual-tranche euro bond sale
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 19, 2015 / 2:30 PM / 2 years ago

Chile sets final guidance on dual-tranche euro bond sale

Paul Kilby

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 19 (IFR) - The Republic of Chile, rated Aa3/AA-/A+, has set final guidance on a dual-tranche euro-denominated bond after combined order books peaked at 2.6bn on Tuesday.

Final guidance on the minimum-sized 250m tap of its 2025 bond has been set at 60bp over the interpolated mid-swaps curve, while guidance on the euro-denominated 15-year bond has been fixed at mid-swaps plus 85bp-90bp.

Leads HSBC, JP Morgan and Santander earlier revised talk on the tap from initial price thoughts of 65bp-70bp to 65bp area. It is a similar story on the new 15-year, which saw guidance tightened from IPTs of 95bp area to mid-swaps plus 90bp-95bp.

The deal is expected to price later today.

Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Natalie Harrison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.