FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chile sets IPTs on US dollar benchmark bond - lead
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 3, 2014 / 1:56 PM / 3 years ago

Chile sets IPTs on US dollar benchmark bond - lead

Davide Scigliuzzo

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 3 (IFR) - The Republic of Chile is gauging investor interest on a new benchmark dollar bond in the very low 100bp area over US Treasuries, one of the banks managing the deal said on Wednesday.

Bookrunners Citi, HSBC and Santander expect to price the bond, maturing in March 2025, later today.

The sovereign, rated Aa3 by Moody‘s, AA- by S&P and A+ by Fitch, has also set final guidance of mid-swaps plus 75-80bp on a January 2025 euro-denominated benchmark-sized deal. It is expected to price within that range via the same bookrunners. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Writing by Natalie Harrison; Editing by Marc Carnegie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.