CORRECTED-Chile files to issue up to US$1.26bn in bonds
May 6, 2015 / 12:55 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Chile files to issue up to US$1.26bn in bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects 2nd graf to show RFPs sent in April)

By Davide Scigliuzzo

NEW YORK, May 6 (IFR) - Chile is preparing to issue up to US$1.26bn-equivalent of international bonds, according to a prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday.

The filing comes after the sovereign sent banks requests for proposals in April for a new bond deal.

As with Chile’s previous bond issue in December, the new securities will include new collective action clauses aimed at reducing the leverage of small groups of bondholders in the event of a restructuring.

Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
