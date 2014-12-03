FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chile launches EUR800m January 2025 bond
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 3, 2014 / 4:20 PM / 3 years ago

Chile launches EUR800m January 2025 bond

Davide Scigliuzzo

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 3 (IFR) - The Republic of Chile (Aa3/AA-/A+) has launched a EUR800m January 2025 bond offering at the final spread of 75bp over mid-swaps, according to market sources.

Final terms on the deal, which is being marketed in conjunction with a US dollar-denominated offering, came at the tight end of final guidance of 75bp-80bp over swaps and tight to initial price thoughts of 90bp area.

The sovereign has also issued initial price thoughts of Treasuries plus very low 100s on the benchmark-sized US dollar deal.

Citigroup, HSBC and Santander are leading both tranches of the SEC-registered offering, which is expected to price later on Wednesday. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.