Chile revises guidance on euro dual-tranche notes

LONDON, May 19 (IFR) - The Republic of Chile has revised price guidance on a minimum-sized 250m tap of its 2025 bond to mid-swaps plus 65bp area, according to a lead. Initial price thoughts on the reopening were plus 65-70bp.

The sovereign has also revised guidance on a euro-denominated benchmark-sized 15-year bond to mid-swaps plus 90-95bp. Marketing on that note began at plus 95bp area.

Chile, rated Aa3/AA-/A+, will launch and price the bonds later today.

HSBC, JP Morgan and Santander GBM are the leads. (Reporting by Sudip Roy)