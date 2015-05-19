FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chile revises guidance on euro dual-tranche notes
May 19, 2015 / 11:37 AM / 2 years ago

Chile revises guidance on euro dual-tranche notes

Sudip Roy

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 19 (IFR) - The Republic of Chile has revised price guidance on a minimum-sized 250m tap of its 2025 bond to mid-swaps plus 65bp area, according to a lead. Initial price thoughts on the reopening were plus 65-70bp.

The sovereign has also revised guidance on a euro-denominated benchmark-sized 15-year bond to mid-swaps plus 90-95bp. Marketing on that note began at plus 95bp area.

Chile, rated Aa3/AA-/A+, will launch and price the bonds later today.

HSBC, JP Morgan and Santander GBM are the leads. (Reporting by Sudip Roy)

