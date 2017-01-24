REFILE-Chile eyes more index weight after Euroclearable bond

(Refiles for wider distribution)

By Paul Kilby

NEW YORK, Jan 24 (IFR) - With its first Euroclearable local currency bond sale last week, Chile hopes to move closer to greater inclusion in major indices that could lure substantial foreign investment.

Chile is talking with banks that run those indices but the process is likely to be slow, said Bernardita Piedrabuena, the country's director of capital markets and international finance.

"It will take some time to see results," she told IFR in a phone interview.

"They want our fixed-income instruments to be more liquid, but at the same time our bonds would be more liquid if they were in the index. So it is a vicious circle."

Last week's Ps1trn (US$1.52bn) Euroclearable tap of a peso-denominated 2021 was the government's latest initiative to increase liquidity in its domestic securities market.

Latin America's highest-rated sovereign at Aa3/A+/AA-, Chile has also eliminated capital gains taxes and bolstered the sizes of key benchmark bonds.

And in October it approved a law that switched a withholding tax burden from the custodian to the borrower.

"With this (last) change, Chile could make its bonds Euroclearable," said Piedrabuena.

With all government and central bank securities becoming Euroclearable as of February 1, the finance ministry now hopes to increase its weighting in local currency indices such as JP Morgan's GBI-EM index, which is tracked by funds managing some US$185bn of assets.

At the moment, Chile's weighting on the GBI-EM is just 0.1%, compared to the 1.16% that neighbor and former market pariah Argentina is expected to get when it is included in the index at the end of February.

Nor has Chile joined the exclusive club of emerging market countries that qualify for inclusion in Citigroup's World Government Index (WGBI).

Chile is following the lead of Mexico, where the sovereign and some corporates such as oil company Pemex have sold domestic bonds that can be settled in both Euroclear and locally.

The Euroclearable format is seen as less costly and more appealing to investors than Global Depositary Notes, which Chile has used in the past to sell peso-denominated securities to international accounts.

"This is the first time they have done a Euroclearable structure rather than a GDN," said a banker away from the deal.

"I think the structure will be considered preferable to the GDN, so investors will likely embrace this deal."

Mexico certainly has reaped the benefits of a large liquid peso market, with over 60% of its fixed-rate Mbonos now held by international accounts, according to the central bank.

It is also the only Latin American country to be included on the WGBI, where its weighting now stands at 0.61%.

In contrast, just 5% of Chile's outstanding local debt is owned by international accounts, according to Piedrabuena.

"We want to increase this number, to have more competition in the fixed-income market and give it more liquidity," she said.

The ministry is looking at whether to place its next Euroclearable bonds through a local auction or stick to the bookbuilding process used last week, when it amassed orders of around Ps3trn pesos.

About 25% of that demand came from foreign accounts, said Piedrabuena.

Chile's Congress has authorized US$11.5bn in debt issuance this year, and the government is still assessing how much of will be sold domestically and internationally, she said. (Reporting by Paul Kilby; Additional reporting by Anthony Esposito in Santiago and Sujata Rao-Coverley in London; Editing by Marc Carnegie)