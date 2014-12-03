Chile begins marketing January 2025 euro bond at ms+90bp area

LONDON, Dec 3 (IFR) - The Republic of Chile has started marketing a January 2025 euro-denominated benchmark-sized bond at mid-swaps plus 90bp area, according to a lead.

Chile is also considering a long 10-year US dollar-denominated bond alongside the euro deal.

The SEC-registered transaction is expected to be today’s business via arranging banks Citigroup, HSBC and Santander.

Chile is rated Aa3 by Moody‘s, AA- by Standard and Poor’s and A+ by Fitch. (Reporting By Michael Turner, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)