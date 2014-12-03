Chile sets price guidance of MS+80-85bp on January 2025 euro bond

LONDON, Dec 3 (IFR) - The Republic of Chile has set price guidance of mid-swaps plus 80-85bp on a January 2025 euro-denominated benchmark-sized bond, according to a lead.

This compares to initial price thoughts released earlier on Wednesday of mid-swaps plus 90bp area.

Lead banks Citigroup, HSBC and Santander will close the order books for the deal at 1230GMT for non-US investors and 1330GMT for US investors.

The SEC-registered deal is expected to price on Wednesday.

Chile is also considering a concurrent long 10-year US dollar-denominated deal.

Chile is rated Aa3 by Moody‘s, AA- by Standard & Poor’s and A+ by Fitch. (Reporting By Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)