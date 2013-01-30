FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Chile posts 2012 fiscal surplus of 0.6 pct of forecast GDP
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 30, 2013 / 3:30 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Chile posts 2012 fiscal surplus of 0.6 pct of forecast GDP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Budget director says results better than forecast
    * Chile's economy seen having grown 5.5 pct in 2012


    SANTIAGO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Chile's government posted an
effective fiscal surplus equal to 0.6 percent of the forecast
gross domestic product in 2012, but registered an effective
fiscal deficit of 1.1 percent of estimated GDP in the final
quarter of last year, the country's budget director said on
Wednesday. 
    "The higher-than-expected income ... is a product of
economic dynamism," budget director Rosanna Costa told
reporters. 
  
    Due to robust domestic demand and investment, Chile's small,
export-dependent economy has for the most part fared better than
expected despite slowing demand from top trade partner China and
fallout from the euro zone crisis.
    World No.1 copper producer Chile's economy likely grew 5.5
percent last year, Finance Minister Felipe Larrain has said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.