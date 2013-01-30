UPDATE 1-Chile posts 2012 fiscal surplus of 0.6 pct of forecast GDP

* Budget director says results better than forecast * Chile's economy seen having grown 5.5 pct in 2012 SANTIAGO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Chile's government posted an effective fiscal surplus equal to 0.6 percent of the forecast gross domestic product in 2012, but registered an effective fiscal deficit of 1.1 percent of estimated GDP in the final quarter of last year, the country's budget director said on Wednesday. "The higher-than-expected income ... is a product of economic dynamism," budget director Rosanna Costa told reporters. Due to robust domestic demand and investment, Chile's small, export-dependent economy has for the most part fared better than expected despite slowing demand from top trade partner China and fallout from the euro zone crisis. World No.1 copper producer Chile's economy likely grew 5.5 percent last year, Finance Minister Felipe Larrain has said.