UPDATE 1-Chile posts fiscal surplus of 0.6 pct of GDP in Jan-Sept - gov
October 30, 2013 / 2:11 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Chile posts fiscal surplus of 0.6 pct of GDP in Jan-Sept - gov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Chile posted a fiscal surplus of 0.6 percent of estimated gross domestic product for the January to September period, equivalent to roughly 838 billion pesos ($1.67 billion), the nation’s budget office said on Wednesday.

In the July to September period the export-dependent nation posted a small fiscal deficit of around 53.2 billion pesos, equivalent to roughly 0 percent of estimated GDP, the budget office added.

Lower prices for top export copper hurt mining-dependent Chile’s revenue in the first nine months of the year, the report detailed.

