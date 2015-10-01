UPDATE 1-Chile budgets weaker spending rise as copper income falls

(Adds detail from speech, context)

SANTIAGO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Chilean President Michelle Bachelet said the country’s budget will rise 4.4 percent in 2016 compared with this year, a slowdown in spending growth as a fall in the price of its key copper export has eaten into government finances.

A year ago, the budget rose 9.8 percent in an attempt to stimulate the economy, as growth skidded to a five-year-low.

Since then, the copper price has fallen further due to cooling demand in China, complicating Bachelet’s ambitious tax-and-spend reform drive.

“The price of copper, so important for our income, has fallen in a significant manner. This impacts on the resources that the government has,” said Bachelet in a televised speech on Wednesday evening ahead of Thursday’s budget.

However, the center-left president said she was sticking to her pledges to improve education and health services.

Two times president Bachelet returned to power last year, promising an overhaul of the country’s privatized, expensive and poor quality education system. Large and sometimes violent protests by students had blighted the administration of her center-right predecessor.

About a quarter of 2016’s budget increase would be earmarked for improvements to education, Bachelet said in her speech, and more than 200,000 students would benefit from free university tuition next year.

The promise of free tertiary education has been a flagship reform of her government, although for now only the poorest 50 percent of students who attend certain types of institutions will benefit.

Funds would also go to improve public health services, strengthen police forces and clean up after a string of natural disasters, Bachelet said.

The president also emphasized that the government would continue to show “fiscal prudent management” but made no mention of its existing stated goal to deliver a zero structural deficit by 2018, which is likely to be loosened to accommodate the tougher economic outlook.

On Thursday, Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes will present a more detailed budget to Congress, the first to be delivered by the economically conservative minister since he took on the role in May. (Reporting by Rosalba O‘Brien; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Ken Wills)