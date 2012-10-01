FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Chile's Pinera presents education-heavy 2013 budget bill
October 1, 2012 / 1:30 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Chile's Pinera presents education-heavy 2013 budget bill

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* 2013 budget bill sees roughly 5 pct increase in spending
    * Pinera seen seeking to boost spending ahead of local
elections
    * Protests for improved education have tanked gov't ratings
    * Chileans clamor for greater wealth distribution


    SANTIAGO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Chilean President Sebastian
Pinera unveiled an education-heavy 2013 budget bill on Sunday,
as he seeks to improve the right's social credentials before
municipal elections in October and next year's presidential
election.
    The budget bill proposes increasing public spending by
roughly 5 percent next year, Finance Minister Felipe Larrain
said as he submitted the proposal to Congress. The measure would
bring total spending to around $63 billion, a record high.
    Pinera is under pressure to increase spending after more
than a year of massive marches over what protesters charge is a
stratified and costly education system.
    "Our citizens are rightly every day more conscious of their
rights and demand solutions to their problems," Pinera, who
cannot run for consecutive terms, said in a national address. 
    "But we can't fall for the populist cries ... Amid this
world in crisis, the Chilean economy is healthy, continues to
grow and generate jobs and opportunities. We have to keep
advancing."
    Chile, the world's largest copper producer, is seen growing
around 4.7 percent this year, boosted by its lynchpin mining
industry, robust domestic demand and its forestry, salmon and
wine exports.
    While the Andean country has long been held up as an
economic model in Latin America, it has the highest income
inequality among OECD countries and the rate has barely fallen
since 1990, according to a report by the body last year.
 
     Billionaire Pinera is Chile's most unpopular leader since
General Augusto Pinochet's dictatorship ended in 1990, although
polls also show the center-left opposition bloc, the
Concertacion, as unpopular.  
    Pinera's Economy, Public Works and Defense ministers are
seen as potential presidential candidates in next year's
presidential race. The left is pinning its hopes on a comeback
by popular former president Michelle Bachelet, who has not said
whether she will run.
    The 2013 budget puts education spending at a record-high
$12.8 billion, Pinera said. But the move is set to fall short in
the eyes of many student groups, which are seeking a massive
revamp of the system including free schooling for all.
    "The president insists in maintaining the fallacy that
parents have the right to choose (in terms of education). The
ones who choose in Chile are only the ones who have money,"
student leader Gabriel Boric said on Twitter after the speech. 
    Pinera also said the bill puts a special emphasis on
combating crime and drug trafficking. Congress has 60 days to
approve or reject the bill.

