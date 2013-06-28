Chile CAP's steel unit to focus on long products

June 28 (Reuters) - Chilean steel and iron ore producer CAP said on Friday that its steel subsidiary will focus on manufacturing long products to supply the mining and construction sectors, in a shift away from flat products.

A sharp increase in imports of flat steel products have made “the local production of those products increasingly less profitable,” CAP said in a statement to the local regulator.

Long products include rebars, wire rod and rails, while flat products include plates, hot-rolled coil, and slabs.