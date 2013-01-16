Chile credit demand rises, supply tight in Q4- central bank poll

SANTIAGO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Demand for personal and corporate credit grew in Chile during the last three months of 2012, while the availability of financing shrank for individuals and construction and real-estate firms, the central bank said on Wednesday.

A quarter of the banks surveyed in the central bank’s quarterly poll on bank credit saw more restrictive loan supply conditions for real-estate firms, and 17 percent witnessed the same situation for construction companies.

“The banks that were surveyed attributed these increased restrictions on less favorable perspectives for the economic outlook of the real-estate sector,” the central bank said.

Regarding the availability of consumer and mortgage loans, 31 percent of banks said conditions had tightened in the October to December period.

Despite the tighter credit supply conditions, 25 percent of polled banks saw increased demand for loans although another 19 percent said demand conditions had weakened.

Demand for home loans grew during the last quarter of 2012, according to 39 percent of the financial institutions surveyed.

“Increased demand for personal credit is explained by clients’ favorable salary and employment conditions,” the central bank said.

Thanks to robust domestic demand and investment, Chile’s small, export-dependent economy has mostly fared better than expected despite slowing demand from top trade partner China and fallout from the euro zone crisis.

The Andean country’s economy is believed to have expanded roughly 5.5 percent last year, according to government projections.

A little under two-thirds of banks polled said demand for credit from large companies grew. Just over a third of those polled saw increased demand for loans from small and medium sized companies.

Greater working capital requirements, investments in fixed assets and the replacement of financing from other banks drove corporate credit demand higher.

“In the specific case of large companies, the increased demand for credit is also related to greater financing needs for mergers and acquisitions,” the monetary authority said.

Half of banks polled said real estate companies increased their demand for credit, while 13 percent saw increased demand on the part of construction firms.

Chile’s two largest banks are Santander Chile and Banco de Chile.

For the central bank's survey, see: here (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)