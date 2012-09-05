FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Chile central bank raises GDP growth forecast
September 5, 2012 / 2:30 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 2-Chile central bank raises GDP growth forecast

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Sees 2012 GDP growth 4.75 pct-5.25 pct
    * Sees 2012 CPI 2.5 pct, down from previous 2.7 pct view
    * Forecasts assume benchmark rate holds steady in short-term


    By Antonio De la Jara
    SANTIAGO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank on
Wednesday raised its 2012 forecast for economic growth and cut
its projection for inflation, based on the assumption that no
short-term changes in the bank's benchmark interest rate
 of 5 percent would occur.
    The bank forecast 2012 economic expansion at between 4.75
percent and 5.25 percent, in its much awaited quarterly Monetary
Policy Report (IPoM).
    That is above the 4 percent to 5 percent economic growth
range projected in the last IPoM, issued three months ago.
    The bank's IPoM also cut its 2012 inflation expectations to
2.5 percent from a previous 2.7 percent.
    Chile has been prepping its small, export-dependent economy
for a slowdown on the back of ebbing global demand, but 
domestic demand, labor markets and economic activity have so far
proven more robust than expected. 
    While lower inflation could give the bank more room to cut
interest rates, the bank kept to its wait-and-see stance. 
    "The rate is within a range considered neutral, which gives
flexibility to wait for the concrete effects (of external woes)
on the Chilean economy to become clearly visible," the bank said
in its report.
    A neutral interest rate, in theory, should neither spur nor
curb  economic growth, all other factors being equal. 
    The rate will likely be held for an eighth month running at
the bank's monetary policy meeting in September, and in three
months, but it is seen being cut to 4.75 percent within six
months, the bank's fortnightly poll of traders showed last
month. 
    
 
   
    
    "While a slowdown is expected, this year's growth won't be
below 5 percent," said Felipe Jaque, economist with BBVA Chile
in Santiago. "A slowdown will be implicit as of December."
    Next year, growth in the world's No. 1 copper producer is
seen slowing to between 4 percent and 5 percent, and inflation
is expected to pick up to around 3 percent, which is the
midpoint of its target range, the bank's IPoM report said.
    The bank said it considered that the Chilean peso's real
exchange rate was ranging on the low end of levels consistent
with its long-term fundamentals. In Chilean financial parlance,
a "lower" rate for the Chilean peso implies a strengthened peso
since buying dollars cost less in Chilean peso terms.
    The real exchange rate is a measure used by the central bank
in part to gauge competitiveness of Chilean exports. The peso
 has strengthened about 8 percent against the U.S.
dollar this year.
    "The current level of the real exchange rate is located
beneath its average over the last 15 to 20 years and on the
lower end of values coherent with its long-term fundamentals,"
the bank said.
    The peso, which was trading near flat at 480.90 per dollar
on Wednesday morning, did not react to the bank's report,
traders said.
    The bank used a dollar-purchasing program last year, which
lasted through December, to beat back the peso after it
appreciated to its highest level in more than 2-1/2 years at
465.50 per dollar.
    All five board members highlighted the strong peso at the
bank's August rate-setting meeting, according to the minutes.

    DOMESTIC DEMAND VIEW RAISED
    The central bank also raised its view for domestic demand,
which has been a pillar of Chile's economy, to 5.6 percent
growth this year from a previous forecast of 5.2 percent.
    The central bank held to its outlook for global copper
prices in 2012 at $3.55 per pound and for 2013 at $3.40 per
pound.
    COMEX copper for December delivery rose 1.20 cents to
settle at $3.4690 per pound on Tuesday. 
    Chile mines about one-third of copper produced globally, 
which accounts for more than half of its total export revenue. 
    Chile's economy has also been boosted by wood pulp, wine and
fruit exports as well as a booming retail sector.

