FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chile GDP growth quickens pace in 2nd-qtr vs 1st-qtr
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 20, 2012 / 12:45 PM / in 5 years

Chile GDP growth quickens pace in 2nd-qtr vs 1st-qtr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Chile’s economic growth picked up its pace in the second quarter versus the first quarter to a seasonally adjusted 1.7 percent though the economy of the world No.1 copper producer is expected to gradually slow, the central bank said on Monday.

The economy expanded 5.5 percent as expected from a year earlier, while domestic demand rose 7.1 percent in the second quarter from a year prior, the bank added.

The economy had expanded a seasonally adjusted 1.4 percent in the first quarter of the year compared with the last quarter of 2011, the bank previously said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.