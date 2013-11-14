FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chile well-placed to face change in global monetary conditions- cbank
November 14, 2013 / 12:35 PM / 4 years ago

Chile well-placed to face change in global monetary conditions- cbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Chile is in a good position to deal with the “normalization” of global monetary conditions, central bank chief Rodrigo Vergara said in a presentation on Thursday.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to eventually roll back its massive stimulus policy, though incoming chief Janet Yellen has signaled the measure would be needed for some time.

Open, export-dependent Chile’s economy relies greatly on the health of the global economy and world demand for its key product copper. Emerging markets like Chile have also benefited from the Fed stimulus, which has pushed a flood of cheap money into their higher-yielding assets.

