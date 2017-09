SANTIAGO, July 3 (Reuters) - An investment slowdown in world No. 1 copper producer Chile will last all year but will become less intense than in the first quarter, Central Bank President Rodrigo Vergara said in a speech on Wednesday. Investment, especially in Chile's massive mining sector, has helped buoy the Andean country's robust economy but easing investment and domestic demand have led to a sharper-than-expected economic slowdown in recent months.