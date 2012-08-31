FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chile central bank weighed only rate hold in August-minutes
August 31, 2012 / 12:45 PM / in 5 years

Chile central bank weighed only rate hold in August-minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Chile’s central bank considered only keeping its key interest rate on hold as an option in August, when it held it steady at 5.0 percent for a seventh consecutive month, as expected, minutes of the meeting showed on Friday.

The rate remains within a neutral range and the decision to keep the rate steady was unanimous, the minutes said.

All five board members highlighted the strong peso, according to the minutes.

Chile’s central bank held its key interest rate steady earlier this month, saying energy and food prices could pick up in coming months, and highlighting the peso’s strength in what was viewed as a signal to the market.

