UPDATE 1-Chile central bank again weighed rate cut in September

SANTIAGO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Chile’s central bank considered cutting its key interest rate in September, as the top copper exporter’s economy slowed and investment cooled, minutes of the month’s monetary policy meeting showed on Wednesday.

Even so, all five members of the bank’s governing board voted on Sept. 12 to keep the benchmark interest rate steady at 5 percent. It has been unchanged since a surprise cut in January 2012.

It was the fifth month in a row the bank had considered a cut but decided to hold.

“On the Chilean economy, all five board members underscored the dichotomy between continuing output deceleration and the dynamism of consumption,” the minutes said.

After growth of 5.6 percent last year, the Andean country’s economy has gradually slowed this year as domestic demand, especially investment, softened and exports fell.

But the central bank has maintained a wait-and-see stance regarding monetary policy as consumer spending, another key component of domestic demand, remained strong, albeit showing signs of moderating.

“Several board members noted that some (data) continued to anticipate a slowdown in consumption, although the velocity of this slowdown was hard to predict,” the minutes added.

Although factory output fell unexpectedly, retail sales, a measure of consumption, surged 12 percent on the year in August, its strongest growth for that month in two years, government data showed on Monday.

Traders polled by the central bank last month looked for the interest rate to remain steady at October’s meeting, followed by a 25 basis point cut within three months.