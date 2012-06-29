UPDATE 1-Chile cbank only weighed rate hold in June-minutes

* Bank held rate at 5.0 pct in June

* Bank says rate remains within range of neutral values

* Rate seen cut within 3 months- traders poll

SANTIAGO, June 29 (Reuters) - Chile’s central bank only considered keeping its key interest rate pat in June, when it held it at 5.0 percent for a fifth consecutive month, as expected, and said it would monitor external risks, minutes of the meeting showed on Friday.

The bank held its key interest rate in June, as it highlighted the intensifying crisis in the euro zone, but said domestic markets were still largely stable.

The interest rate remains within a range of neutral values, the bank says, which in monetary policy vocabulary means a rate that is seen neither spurring nor curbing economic growth.

“As for the option of not changing the (rate), it was warranted in that its current level was within a range of neutral values, while the economy was in a situation of a closed output gap and inflation near the target, which provided time and flexibility to wait and collect information on the external developments and their impact in Chile,” the minutes said.

Chile’s small, export-dependent economy is bracing for a slowdown in global demand, especially from key trade partner and top metals consumer China.

Chile’s central bank is expected to hold its key interest rate at 5.0 percent for a sixth consecutive month in July but is now seen cutting it to 4.75 percent within three months, its fortnightly poll of traders showed on Wednesday.