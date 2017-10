SANTIAGO, May 16 (Reuters) - Chile’s central bank held its key interest rate on Thursday, as expected, and flagged softer economic growth and domestic demand in the first quarter as well as a weaker peso currency.

The rate has been held at 5.0 percent since a surprise cut in January 2012, as external economic threats countered by robust local economic growth, low inflation and ebullient domestic demand have kept the bank’s hands tied.