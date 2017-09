SANTIAGO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Chile’s central bank kept its key interest rate steady at 4.5 percent for a second consecutive month on Thursday as it buys time to gather more information about the slowing economy of the globe’s top copper producer.

“The board estimates that in the coming months it might be necessary to increase the monetary stimulus to ensure that projected inflation will stand at 3 percent in the policy horizon,” the bank said in a statement.