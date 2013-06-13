FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Chile cbank holds rate, gives few hints on future policy
June 13, 2013 / 11:26 PM / 4 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Central bank holds key rate at 5 percent as forecast
    * Chile slowdown continues, private consumption dynamic-bank
    * Easing growth, low CPI seen triggering cut soon


    SANTIAGO, June 13 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank kept its
key benchmark interest rate at 5 percent on
Thursday, as expected, highlighting that while economic growth
is easing private consumption remains robust. 
    Most in the market had forecast the bank would hold rates,
which have been frozen since a surprise cut in January 2012,
though some were betting on a reduction to stimulate the
export-dependent country's flagging economic growth.
 
    "Domestically, incoming information reveals an ongoing
slowdown of output and demand," the bank said in its statement.
"Investment has posted the sharpest adjustment, while private
consumption has remained strong," it added. 
    Chile has enjoyed an economic boom on the back of massive
mining investment and ebullient consumer spending, but the
country's economic slowdown in recent weeks has triggered bets
that a rate cut to stimulate growth is forthcoming.    
    Analysts largely see the bank chopping 25 basis points off
the rate in July, while traders are pricing in the same cut in
three months, according to the central bank surveys released
this week.  
    In a Reuters poll last Friday, three of 18 analysts surveyed
expected an interest rate cut to 4.75 percent this Thursday,
while seven of 13 polled saw an interest rate cut by August.

