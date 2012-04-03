Chile central bank raises 2012 GDP, CPI forecasts

SANTIAGO, April 3 (Reuters) - Chile’s central bank on T uesday raised its 2012 economic growth and inflation forecasts as fears of a sharp slowdown on the back of euro zone debt woes recede in the world’s top copper producer, and reiterated its key rate is at levels neutral to the economy.

The bank hiked its 2012 inflation expectations to 3.5 percent from a previous 2.7 percent view, which could put pressure on board members to consider hiking rates that are so far seen held at 5.0 percent in coming months.

Chile’s economy is now seen expanding between 4.0 percent and 5.0 percent this year, up from a previously forecast 3.75 percent to 4.75 percent range, the bank said in its Quarterly Monetary Policy Report. Last year, Chile’s GDP grew 6 percent.