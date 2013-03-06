FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chile's domestic risks gained importance in short term -cbank
Sections
Featured
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Autos
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 6, 2013 / 2:21 PM / 5 years ago

Chile's domestic risks gained importance in short term -cbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, March 6 (Reuters) - Chile’s domestic risks have gained importance in the short term, central bank head Rodrigo Vergara said in a presentation on Wednesday, citing stronger-than-expected growth and demand indicators.

The bank has previously stated that external risks to Chile’s small, export-dependent economy top the local ones.

But Vergara said the Andean country’s strong economic showing had not translated into higher inflationary pressures.

The bank has held its key rate at 5 percent since a surprise cut in January 2012, as it weighs slowing global demand against local economic dynamism.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.