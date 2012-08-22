FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 22, 2012 / 12:45 PM / in 5 years

Chile key rate seen 4.75 pct within six months-cbank poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Chile’s key interest rate is seen at its current 5.0 percent at the central bank’s monetary policy meeting in September and in three months, but cut to 4.75 percent within six months, the bank’s fortnightly poll of traders showed on Wednesday.

The bank’s previous fortnightly poll published on Aug. 8 had also forecast that rates would be at 4.75 percent within six months.

On inflation, the expectations in Wednesday’s poll were that consumer prices would increase 0.30 percent in August, according to the median forecast of 51 traders. (Reporting By Santiago newsroom; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)

