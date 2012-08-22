FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Key Chile rate seen cut to 4.75 pct in six months-poll
August 22, 2012 / 1:20 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Key Chile rate seen cut to 4.75 pct in six months-poll

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Central bank seen holding rate at 5 pct in Sept-poll

* August inflation seen at 0.3 pct-poll

* World No. 1 copper producer bracing for slowdown (Adds poll details, link)

SANTIAGO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Chile’s key interest rate will likely be held at the current 5.0 percent at the central bank’s monetary policy meeting in September, and in three months, but is seen being cut to 4.75 percent within six months, the bank’s fortnightly poll of traders showed on Wednesday.

The bank’s previous poll, published on Aug. 8, had forecast the rate would be at 4.75 percent within six months.

The market is widely betting the bank will hold the rate at 5.0 percent for an eighth straight month when it meets on Sept. 13, as it juggles a slowdown in global demand for Chilean exports, easing domestic inflation and robust local growth.

Wednesday’s poll also sees the rate at 5.0 percent in 12 months and in 24 months, according to the median forecast of 51 traders.

On inflation, the poll’s expectations were that consumer prices would increase 0.30 percent in August. Inflation in 12 months is seen at 3 percent, the central bank’s target inflation rate.

For the bank's poll, please see: here (Reporting By Santiago newsroom)

