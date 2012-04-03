FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chile brewer CCU says to issue $468 mln in bonds
#Market News
April 3, 2012 / 6:30 PM / in 6 years

Chile brewer CCU says to issue $468 mln in bonds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SANTIAGO, April 3 (Reuters) - Chilean brewer and bottler CCU said it will issue inflation-indexed peso-unit bonds for the equivalent of up to $468 million, with proceeds destined to finance investments, refinance debt and meet “other corporate goals.”

Chile’s largest brewer, controlled by the local Luksic family’s Quinenco holding company and Heineken NV , has operations in Chile and Argentina and is seeking to expand to Paraguay.

The firm registered a 10-year bond line for up to around $93.6 million, another 10-year bond line for up to around $234.1 million and a 30-year bond line for up to around $468 million.

“The total sum of the placed bonds can never be above 10 million in Unidades de Fomento UF (or $468 million),” the firm said in a statement.

CCU’s 2011 net profit jumped 10.9 percent year-on-year, boosted by higher sales volumes and prices and insurance compensation after a massive February 2010 earthquake damaged facilities.

The brewer’s shares were trading down a sharp 2.81 percent on Tuesday afternoon, outpacing a 0.65 percent fall on the Santiago blue-chip IPSA stock index.

