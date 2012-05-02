UPDATE 1-Chile brewer CCU 1st-quarter net falls 11.6 pct

(Adds details on revenue, EBITDA, share price.) SANTIAGO, May 2 (Reuters) - Chilean brewer and bottler CCU's first-quarter net profit fell 11.6 percent year-on-year, hurt by lower sales in Argentina, rising distribution costs in Chile an d a high year-ago comparison after insurance compensation, t he company said on Wednesday. CCU, Chile's largest brewer, said net profit fall to 40.225 billion pesos ($82.1 million) a s insurance compensation to cover damages to its facilities caused by a massive February 2010 earthquake boosted its bottom line in the first quarter of 2011. Sales expanded 16.2 percent from the same period of 2011 to 281.482 billion pesos ($1.859 billion), while EBITDA -- earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization -- fell 10.5 percent to 69.280 billion pesos. CCU, which has operations in Chile and Argentina, is controlled by the local Luksic family's Quinenco holding company and Heineken. Shares of CCU closed 0.05 percent lower on Wednesday, before the results were announced, outperforming a 0.68 percent fall on the Santiago blue-chip IPSA stock index. ($1 = 489.76 Chilean pesos at the end of March) (Reporting by Santiago newsroom; Writing by Anthony Esposito and Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)