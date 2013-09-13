Chile's CCU prices rights offer at 6,500 pesos

SANTIAGO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Chilean bottler and brewer Compania Cervecerias Unidas (CCU) has priced its rights offering at 6,500 pesos, it said on Friday, as it aims to raise about $660 million to expand.

CCU , which is controlled by Dutch brewer Heineken and Chile’s wealthy Luksic family via holding company Quinenco, plans to issue 51 million shares.

Chile’s largest brewer of beer, which currently has operations in Argentina, Chile and Uruguay, is looking to invest some $2.7 billion through 2020 as it seeks to enter other Latin American markets and expand into the dairy sector.

The firm, which dates back to 1850 and also produces wine, rum and soft drinks, has distribution agreements with Heineken, Anheuser-Busch, PepsiCo and others.

Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan are bookrunners.