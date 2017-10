SANTIAGO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Chilean brewer and bottler CCU’s 2012 net profit fell 6.8 percent year on year, hurt by higher sales and administrative costs, the company said late Wednesday night.

CCU, Chile’s largest brewer, said net profit declined to 114.433 billion pesos ($239.1 million).

Total revenue rose 10.9 percent last year, compared with 2011 levels, the company added.