TABLE-Chile CCU second quarter net profit up 36.4 pct
#Market News
August 8, 2013 / 12:21 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Chile CCU second quarter net profit up 36.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Chilean brewer and bottler CCU
 said its second-quarter net profit jumped 36.4 percent
from the same period last year to 15.43 billion pesos ($30.6
million), as prices rose faster than increasing costs.
    CCU, which has operations in Argentina, Chile and Uruguay,
is controlled by the local Luksic family's Quinenco 
holding company and Heineken NV.
    The company's second-quarter results, as released late on
Wednesday (figures in billions of pesos, unless otherwise
stated).
    
                     Second quarter 2013   Second quarter 2012
     Net profit            15.429                11.311
      Revenue              243.446               218.019
    EPS (pesos)             48.44                 35.51

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
