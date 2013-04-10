Chile consumer credit demand, supply slows in Q1 -cbank poll

SANTIAGO, April 10 (Reuters) - Demand for consumer and mortgage loans in Chile showed signs of slowing in the first quarter, while the availability of personal credit and financing for construction and real estate firms became more restrictive, the central bank said on Wednesday.

A third of the banks surveyed in the central bank’s quarterly poll on bank credit saw weaker demand for consumer loans and a majority of banks surveyed saw demand conditions for corporate credit unchanged.

Construction and real estate firms’ demand for credit slackened according to 31 percent of banks polled.

“In both segments there is reduced dynamism ... for construction companies there is reduced activity or delays in the start up of public infrastructure projects,” the central bank said.

Regarding credit supply, 38 percent of banks polled said consumer credit had become harder to obtain and 31 percent said the availability of mortgage loans was more restrictive.

“The biggest restriction to personal loans has to do with the perception of an increased risk in clients not paying; this condition is more relevant for consumer credit,” according to the central bank.

Forty-two percent of banks said the availability of loans for real estate firms had become more restrictive, and 58 percent said the same thing about construction companies.

Most banks surveyed saw credit availability for large and small sized companies unchanged.

Chile’s two largest banks are Santander Chile and Banco de Chile.

For the central bank's survey, see: here (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; editing by Andrew Hay)