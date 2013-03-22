Chile cenbank flags domestic demand growth as risk

SANTIAGO, March 22 (Reuters) - The main risk to Chile’s economy is that growth in domestic demand continues to outpace gross domestic product growth, central bank board member Enrique Marshall said on Friday.

Chile’s economic growth sped up in the last quarter of 2012, expanding 5.7 percent compared with the year-earlier period, and clocked a robust 5.6 percent expansion for all of last year. Domestic demand jumped 8.2 percent in the fourth quarter year-on-year and increased 7.1 percent for 2012.

“Internally, the main risk is that demand continues to grow at a rhythm superior to GDP, which would lead to a growth of the current account deficit,” Marshall said in a presentation posted on the central bank’s website.