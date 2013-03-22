FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chile cenbank flags domestic demand growth as risk
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 22, 2013 / 4:55 PM / 5 years ago

Chile cenbank flags domestic demand growth as risk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, March 22 (Reuters) - The main risk to Chile’s economy is that growth in domestic demand continues to outpace gross domestic product growth, central bank board member Enrique Marshall said on Friday.

Chile’s economic growth sped up in the last quarter of 2012, expanding 5.7 percent compared with the year-earlier period, and clocked a robust 5.6 percent expansion for all of last year. Domestic demand jumped 8.2 percent in the fourth quarter year-on-year and increased 7.1 percent for 2012.

“Internally, the main risk is that demand continues to grow at a rhythm superior to GDP, which would lead to a growth of the current account deficit,” Marshall said in a presentation posted on the central bank’s website.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.