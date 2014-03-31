FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chile central bank slashes 2014 growth forecast
#Market News
March 31, 2014 / 6:51 PM / 3 years ago

Chile central bank slashes 2014 growth forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, March 31 (Reuters) - Chile’s central bank slashed its estimate for 2014 economic growth on Monday, and repeated its bias towards possible further cuts in the benchmark interest rate against a backdrop of easing investment and falling global commodities prices.

The central bank anticipates the economy of the top copper producer will expand between 3.0 percent and 4.0 percent this year, compared to a range of between 3.75 percent and 4.75 percent it forecast previously, it said in its quarterly Monetary Policy Report. (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara and Anthony Esposito; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

