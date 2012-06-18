FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chile cenbank: External financing conditions more restrictive
June 18, 2012 / 3:16 PM / in 5 years

Chile cenbank: External financing conditions more restrictive

Antonio De la Jara, Moises Avila

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, June 18 (Reuters) - Chile’s central bank said on Monday external financing conditions have become somewhat more restrictive, but the local banking system has the capacity to absorb a severe macroeconomic situation and domestic financial markets are operating normally.

The central bank has not observed a noticeable increase in systemic vulnerabilities in the local financial system and the banking system’s average solvency and liquidity indicators remain stable, the bank said in its Financial Stability report, which is published twice a year. (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara and Moises Avila.; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

