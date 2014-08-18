FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chile GDP grows 1.9 percent in Q2 vs year-earlier period
Sections
Featured
The garage science behind tasers
Shock Tactics
The garage science behind tasers
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
IMMIGRATION policy
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
Maria makes landfall in Puerto Rico
Hurricane Maria
Maria makes landfall in Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 18, 2014 / 12:50 PM / 3 years ago

Chile GDP grows 1.9 percent in Q2 vs year-earlier period

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Chile’s gross domestic product likely grew 1.9 percent in the second quarter compared with a year ago, the central bank reported on Monday, which would be the country’s weakest quarterly growth since 2009.

The bank also revised growth for the first quarter of 2014 down to 2.4 percent from its previous 2.6 percent estimate.

The economy of the top copper exporter has been cooling rapidly as investment has waned and consumer spending has slowed. Domestic demand in the second quarter fell 0.9 percent compared to the first three months of 2014, the bank said.

Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien Editing by W Simon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.