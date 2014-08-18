Chile GDP grows 1.9 percent in Q2 vs year-earlier period

SANTIAGO, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Chile’s gross domestic product likely grew 1.9 percent in the second quarter compared with a year ago, the central bank reported on Monday, which would be the country’s weakest quarterly growth since 2009.

The bank also revised growth for the first quarter of 2014 down to 2.4 percent from its previous 2.6 percent estimate.

The economy of the top copper exporter has been cooling rapidly as investment has waned and consumer spending has slowed. Domestic demand in the second quarter fell 0.9 percent compared to the first three months of 2014, the bank said.