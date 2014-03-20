Chile central bank chief says will likely downgrade growth forecast

SANTIAGO, March 20 (Reuters) - Chile’s central bank will likely downwardly revise its economic growth projections for 2014 as activity and domestic demand have slowed more than anticipated, bank president Rodrigo Vergara said in prepared remarks on Thursday.

The bank had forecast in December in its last quarterly Monetary Policy Report (IPoM) that Chile’s economy would expand between 3.75 and 4.75 percent in 2014.

The next IPoM will be published at the end of March. (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)