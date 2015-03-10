FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chile central bank says economy poised for more intense growth
March 10, 2015 / 10:36 PM / 3 years ago

Chile central bank says economy poised for more intense growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, March 10 (Reuters) - Chile’s economy is showing signs of a moderate recovery and is on “good footing to start a process of more intense growth” in the months ahead, central bank president Rodrigo Vergara said on Tuesday.

The convergence of annual inflation towards the bank’s 2 to 4 percent target range will take more time than initially anticipated, Vergara told reporters on the sidelines of an event organized by Bloomberg. (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Grant McCool)

