10 months ago
Chile central bank says continued low inflation could prompt rate cut
#Market News
November 3, 2016 / 1:10 PM / 10 months ago

Chile central bank says continued low inflation could prompt rate cut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The head of Chile's central bank said on Thursday that greater monetary stimulus may become necessary if lower inflationary pressures become more persistent, pointing to the possibility of an interest rate cut.

Speaking at a business forum, central bank governor Rodrigo Vergara underscored, however, that the bank should not react strongly to one-off price swings, but that it should remain flexible. (Reporting by Gram Slattery; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
