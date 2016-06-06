FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chile's central bank lowers 2016 economic growth forecast
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 6, 2016 / 3:20 PM / a year ago

Chile's central bank lowers 2016 economic growth forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, June 6 (Reuters) - Chile’s central bank on Monday lowered its economic growth forecast for 2016 due to weakness in the key mining sector and a drop in investments, adding that any hikes to the benchmark interest rate would occur at a somewhat more “paused” pace than previously thought.

The bank, in its quarterly Monetary Policy Report (IPoM), cut its 2016 gross domestic product growth projection to a range of 1.25-2.0 percent from a previous view of 1.25-2.25 percent. It left its forecast for 2017 economic growth unchanged at 2.0-3.0 percent. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito & Antonio de la Jara Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.