REFILE-Chile's Vergara sees continued low growth amid weaking labor market
April 20, 2015 / 3:00 PM / 2 years ago

REFILE-Chile's Vergara sees continued low growth amid weaking labor market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds Vergara’s first name in 2nd paragraph)

NEW YORK, April 20 (Reuters) - Chile’s central bank governor said the labor market in Chile is likely to see some weakening in 2015, as low growth continues for a couple of years yet.

“We have seen a decline in job creation, some less quality jobs, so in that sense we expect some weakening of the labor market this year,” said Rodrigo Vergara at an event sponsored by Bloomberg in New York.

Growth slowed to a five-year low of 1.9 percent in top copper exporter Chile last year, as mining investment and consumer demand cooled.

Most in the market expect a gradual recovery to begin this year.

“I think we might have a couple of years with low growth but then growth (should) pick up,” said Vergara.

Reporting by Daniel Bases and Jonathan Spicer, Writing by Rosalba O'Brien

