Chile economic activity up 3.8 pct in February vs year earlier

SANTIAGO, April 5 (Reuters) - Chile’s economic activity expanded 3.8 percent in February from the same month a year ago, below forecasts for a 4.9 percent expansion, constrained by fewer working days, the central bank said on Friday.

The IMACEC indicator of economic activity slipped 0.1 percent in February from January.

The central bank calculates its month-on-month IMACEC data in seasonally adjusted terms. A monthly gauge, the IMACEC measures more than 90 percent of the components comprising Chile’s gross domestic product, which is published quarterly.