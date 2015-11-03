FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chile cenbank says 12-month inflation could drop below 4 pct
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 3, 2015 / 12:46 PM / 2 years ago

Chile cenbank says 12-month inflation could drop below 4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - In the short term, 12-month inflation in Chile could drop below 4 percent, the top end of the central bank’s tolerance range, but would then again rise past that level, bank president Rodrigo Vergara said on Tuesday.

Vergara also said that a recent toilet-paper collusion scandal was negative for the recovery of consumer and business sentiment, both key indicators for Chile’s economic wellbeing.

Chile’s competition regulator said last week that Chilean forestry company CMPC had colluded with PISA, purchased by Swedish-owned SCA in 2012, for at least a decade to control nearly 90 percent of the nation’s toilet paper and tissue sales and kept prices higher. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Anthony Esposito)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.