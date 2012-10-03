FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chile cbank weighed only rate hold in September-minutes
#Market News
October 3, 2012

Chile cbank weighed only rate hold in September-minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Chile’s central bank considered only keeping its key interest rate on hold as an option in September, when it held it steady at 5.0 percent for an eighth consecutive month, as expected, minutes of the meeting showed on Wednesday.

The rate remains within a neutral range and the decision to keep the rate steady was unanimous, the minutes said.

The bank held its key interest rate steady in September as healthy economic growth and demand at home counterbalance an unwelcome global backdrop.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
