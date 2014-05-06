FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chile rate hold was unanimous decision - central bank minutes
#Market News
May 6, 2014 / 12:45 PM / 3 years ago

Chile rate hold was unanimous decision - central bank minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, May 6 (Reuters) - The Chilean central bank unanimously decided to hold the benchmark interest rate at 4.00 percent last month to allow time to study the effects of previous cuts and recent inflationary ‘surprises,’ minutes of the meeting showed on Tuesday.

But board members also weighed cutting the rate , the minutes showed.

The entity took a break from its easing cycle to keep its key interest rate pat on April 17, following a recent bump in inflation and somewhat stronger-than-expected growth. (Reporting by Santiago newsroom; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

