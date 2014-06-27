FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chile June rate hold decision not unanimous - cenbank minutes
June 27, 2014 / 12:45 PM / 3 years ago

Chile June rate hold decision not unanimous - cenbank minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, June 27 (Reuters) - The decision to hold Chile’s key interest rate at the central bank’s monetary policy meeting on June 12 was not unanimous, with one of the bank’s five board members voting to cut by 25 basis points to 3.75 percent, minutes of the meeting showed on Friday.

The bank cut the key rate by 100 basis points between last October and March in a bid to boost Chile’s slowing economy, but rising inflation has since stayed its hand at the last three monetary policy meetings.

Reporting by Santiago newsroom; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
