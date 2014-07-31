Chile central bank stresses economic slowdown - minutes

SANTIAGO, July 31 (Reuters) - Chile’s central bank board stressed the country’s economic slowdown, minutes of its July 15 monetary policy meeting showed, when it cut the benchmark rate to 3.75 percent from 4.0 percent.

“About the domestic scenario, all five board members stressed that incoming figures confirmed weak output and demand,” the minutes said.

The decision to reduce the rate was unanimous, the minutes showed.

