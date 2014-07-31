FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chile central bank stresses economic slowdown - minutes
July 31, 2014 / 12:50 PM / 3 years ago

Chile central bank stresses economic slowdown - minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, July 31 (Reuters) - Chile’s central bank board stressed the country’s economic slowdown, minutes of its July 15 monetary policy meeting showed, when it cut the benchmark rate to 3.75 percent from 4.0 percent.

“About the domestic scenario, all five board members stressed that incoming figures confirmed weak output and demand,” the minutes said.

The decision to reduce the rate was unanimous, the minutes showed.

Link to the full document: here

Reporting by Santiago newsroom Editing by W Simon

