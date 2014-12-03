FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chile central bank only weighed interest rate hold in November
December 3, 2014 / 12:01 PM / 3 years ago

Chile central bank only weighed interest rate hold in November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The decision to hold Chile’s benchmark interest rate last month was unanimous and the central bank did not have another rate cut on the table as a possibility, given the inflation risks, minutes from the meeting showed on Wednesday.

On Nov. 18, as widely expected, the bank held the rate at 3.0 percent, after bringing its recent easing cycle to a close.

Annual inflation, which has jumped up to 5.7 percent, well above the bank’s 2 to 4 percent tolerance range, had been “the most significant news undoubtedly” of the last month, the minutes said.

Link to the minutes: here (Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
